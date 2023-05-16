Meridian Police Department is investigating after a local bank was robbed on Tuesday. It was the second time the bank had been robbed this month.
The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia, located at 1825 Highway 39 South, was robbed previously about noon on May 5. The robber fled with an undisclosed amount of cash prior to police arriving.
Detective Chanetta Stevens confirmed the bank was robbed a second time Tuesday, but was not immediately able to provide details of the incident.
It was not immediately clear if the two robberies are connected.
Investigations into both robberies are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Meridian Police Department 601-845-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
