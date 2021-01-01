A baby boy named Micah Tucker was born at Rush Foundation Hospital on Friday.
“It is amazing,” said Jessica Tucker, the child’s mother. “I don’t have words. He’s perfect.”
Tucker was the first child born in Meridian in 2021.
“It’ll be something fun to share with him throughout his life,” said Michael Tucker, the baby’s father.
Jessica Tucker said her son looks like his father, and Michael Tucker said the boy looks like his mother.
Micah Tucker was born at 1:24 p.m. on Friday and weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.