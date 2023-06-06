The State Games of Mississippi kicked off its 32nd year on Friday with the opening ceremonies at city hall lawn. Athletes from throughout the state came to represent their towns in the parade of athletes and enjoy the festivities before competition kicked off Saturday morning. State Games events are scheduled throughout the month and are open to Mississippi residents to come and compete. Visit stategamesofms.org for more information.

Contact Thomas Howard on Twitter @tmhoward

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video