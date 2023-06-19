ARTinis at the Museum set for Thursday night

Local artists and art lovers will come together Thursday night to enjoy martinis, art and musical entertainment during the Meridian Museum of Art’s annual fundraiser, ARTinis at the Museum.
The event, which has been going on for more than 20 years, will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. at the downtown Meridian art museum. Tickets are $25 for art museum members, which includes one bar ticket, and $35 for non-members. Additional bar tickets will be available for purchase.
“It is one of our funnest fundraisers that we have,” Meridian Museum of Art Executive Director Kate Cherry said of ARTinis at the Museum. “It has been going on for so long. Everybody always enjoys it, and they continue to come and support the museum.”
The evening will include a silent auction of artworks, an art demonstration, musical entertainment from Bill Carpenter and Terry Cherry, good food and cocktails provided by local restaurants, especially the night’s specialty, martinis.
Money raised from ARTinis at the Museum goes toward the museum’s outreach programs, including art workshops for the Boys & Girls Club of East Mississippi, homeschool groups and other youth art initiatives.
Cherry said the event’s Martinis Menagerie silent auction is the highlight of the evening. The silent auction includes more than 75 8-inch by 8-inch canvas paintings or works on paper, mostly created by local artists, that will be up for bid. The total number of artworks will probably be higher because some artists submit more than one piece, she said.
“We ask the artists to do little 8 x 8 canvases so we have about 75 of those out right now, and then some will do works on paper instead, which are usually water color artists,” she said. “I think we ended up having 90 something artworks last year.”
All artwork will start with a minimum bid, and bidding will last from 6-8 p.m. on the night of the event, she said.
“They like bidding against each other,” Cherry said. “With some of their favorites, they kind of get in a bidding war.”
She said the silent auction is a good way for art lovers to begin following an artist they like by purchasing a minor piece at the auction and building a collection of the artist’s works from there.
The Martinis Menagerie silent auction pieces, which are located in the museum’s two small downstairs galleries, can be viewed during the museum’s regular hours Tuesday through Thursday before the event. The Meridian Museum of Art is located at 628 25th Avenue.
Besides being an evening of fun and festivity, the art museum will also use it as an opportunity to sign up new members.
“We also do a mini membership drive during the event,” Cherry said. “People come to this event sometimes who are not members, so we try to entice them to become members.”
To purchase tickets for ARTinis at the Museum, call 601-693-1501 or email meridianmuseum@bellsouth.net.
