A Lauderdale County man is facing additional charges after attempts to serve an arrest warrant yielded additional contraband.
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies with the East Mississippi Drug Task Force went to 1555 Jeff Davis School Road about 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday to arrest Jaden Blane Rollins, who had an active warrant for possession of a controlled substance.
While serving the warrant, deputies found probable cause to apply for a search warrant of the residence as well.
“As a result of the search warrant, Rollins was then charged with two additional felonies of trafficking in a controlled substance,” Calhoun said.
Bond for Rollins was set at $15,000 for the original possession charge, with bond at $50,000 for each of the trafficking charges. Total bond was $115,000.
Calhoun said the investigation is still ongoing and more charges could be brought in the future. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and ATF are assisting with the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.