Anita Wansley named principal of Northeast Lauderdale Elementary for 2020-21 school year

Anita Wansley will be the new principal at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary next school year.
Wansley, an interventionist at West Lauderdale Elementary, was appointed to the position during a school board meeting Thursday.
The Meridian resident has a bachelor's degree from Eastern Mennonite University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Mississippi State University. She will succeed her sister Lisa Shelly as principal.
“This is my first principal job, and I'm feeling excited, especially to be working with such a dedicated staff at Northeast Elementary,” Wansley said. “I will definitely learn some tips from my sister, and I look forward to following in her footsteps.”
Graduation ceremonies
Superintendent John-Mark Cain said schools will keep their scheduled dates for graduation, pending a decision by Gov. Tate Reeves to extend the state's shelter-in-place order.
Reeves is expected to make an announcement about the order Friday morning.
