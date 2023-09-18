Angel sign-ups announced for Salvation Army Angel Tree

Christmas is less than 100 days away, and The Salvation Army Meridian is gearing up once again to make a Christmas miracle happen through its annual Angel Tree program.
The Angel Tree program allows residents to “adopt” an angel by selecting an angel from the angel tree. Each angel contains anonymized information about a child or senior, including their clothing size, needs and wish list. Residents can then purchase gifts for their angel, which are turned in to The Salvation Army to be delivered to the child or senior in need.
Roy Fisher, commanding officer of The Salvation Army Meridian, said the Angel Tree program provides gifts and clothes to more than 600 children and seniors in Lauderdale, Kemper, Newton and Neshoba counties each year.
“We are already seeing a greater number of our neighbors experiencing economic insecurity. Christmas demands and expectations can be overwhelming for families experiencing financial and housing stress and uncertainty,” Fisher said. “We are committed to serving these families at Christmas, helping children experience the magic of Christmas and reducing the anxiety for parents trying to provide food and presents during the holiday season.”
Sign-ups for angels to be put on the Angel Tree as recipients will be held Oct. 2-5 and Oct. 9-13 from noon to 3 p.m. Neshoba County angel sign-ups are set for 1-3 p.m. on Oct. 17, and Newton County angels will sign up 1-3 p.m. Oct. 29.
Applications for the Angel Tree program are by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 601-483-6156. Parents and caregivers to children or senior angels can also apply online at saangeltree.org.
“Thank you for your continued support of the work of The Salvation Army Meridian, proudly serving Lauderdale, Kemper, Neshoba, and Newton Counties,” Fisher said. “With the public's generosity, The Salvation Army will continue to provide help and hope to individuals and families in need.”
