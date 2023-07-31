Dr. David Lott has joined the medical staff of Anderson Regional Health System, bringing the practice of endocrinology back to the East Mississippi region.
As an endocrinologist, Lott diagnoses and treats conditions affected by hormonal fluctuations such as metabolism, growth, sexual function and reproduction. He specializes in helping patients manage fluctuations in insulin, thyroid, estrogen, testosterone, adrenaline, growth hormone and more.
“Endocrinologists are one of the most in-demand specialists, and our area has been without a provider for several years,” said ARHS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Keith Everett. “We are glad Dr. Lott is filling this void and enabling patients to stay local for specialized hormone management.”
Lott received his medical degree from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed an internal medicine residency at University of Mississippi Medical Center. He also completed an endocrinology fellowship at University of Mississippi Medical Center. He received his undergraduate degree from Mississippi College where he majored in biology medical sciences.
Lott’s practice is located at Anderson Endocrinology & Diabetes Center, which also houses a diabetes management clinic led by Terri Patterson, a registered nurse and certified diabetes care and education specialist, and Denise Roberts, who is a registered dietitian, a certified diabetes care and education specialist and an insulin pump/continuous glucose monitor trainer.
Anderson Endocrinology & Diabetes Center is located in the Medical Tower adjacent to Anderson Regional Medical Center.
