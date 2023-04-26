Cancer survivors and their families gathered with oncologists and other staff from Anderson Regional Cancer Center on Tuesday to unveil the Bell of Hope Reflection Garden.
The Garden, which was inspired and organized by local cancer survivor Jeana Bennett features a hand-carved wooden cross, flowers, benches and at the center, an iron bell.
John Anderson, president and CEO of Anderson Regional Health System, said ringing the bell represents a sense of accomplishment and hope for those who have been diagnosed with cancer.
“Ringing the bell is an emotional, triumphant celebration of perseverance during adversity,” he said.
For Shareline Davidson, ringing the bell of hope was an act of defiance against the disease. Diagnosed in February of 2020, Davidson said her cancer treatments coincided with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As health professionals worked to understand the new virus, lockdown protocols and other measures meant Davidson often had to attend her treatments alone.
“No one was allowed to go with me,” she said. “It was a very hard thing.”
With her immune system weakened by the cancer treatments, Davidson said she had to take extreme care outside the hospital as well to keep from catching COVID.
Now with the cancer treatments behind her, Davidson said she rang the bell on Tuesday in recognition of the struggles she went through and the gratitude she has to still be here today.
“It just meant so much to me to be able to survive during the COVID era,” she said.
Anyone who has battled with cancer, whether they have recently been diagnosed or have been in remission for years, is invited and encouraged to come ring the bell, Anderson said. The invitation, he said, is open to all regardless of where treatment was received.
For those who are willing, Anderson said the Cancer Center would appreciate the chance to share the moment on its Facebook page. Photos and short videos of bell ringing can be sent to bellofhope@andersonregional.org.
