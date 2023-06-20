Residents seeing unusual activity around Anderson Regional Medical Center Thursday morning should not be alarmed as the hospital hosts a crisis response training.
Elizabeth Wiggins, director of marketing for Anderson Regional Health System, said the training is being held in an area of the hospital away from patients and visitors.
Some of the agencies participating in the drill include the Mississippi Department of Health, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department and Meridian Police Department.
Wiggins said the hospital will continue normal operations while the training is underway.
