Anderson Regional Health System has expanded its heart surgery program with the addition of three cardiothoracic surgeons from University of Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Adam Protos, Dr. Ashok Kumar Coimbatore Jeyakumar and Dr. Athanasios Tsiouris bring surgical expertise in comprehensive care for heart disease at any stage, from minimally invasive cardiac surgeries to complex heart valve replacements.
As a five-time recipient of the American College of Cardiology’s Platinum Performance Achievement Award for outstanding heart attack care, Anderson Regional places great emphasis on providing a comprehensive cardiac program for residents of east Mississippi and west Alabama.
“Anderson has remained the region’s leader in cardiac care for decades, and this expansion is an example of our ongoing commitment to offer advanced care at the local level. Drs. Protos, Jeyakumar and Tsiouris are expertly trained surgeons with numerous accolades and accomplishments. We are very pleased that they are providing our patients with highly skilled care for complex conditions,” said Anderson Regional President and CEO John G. Anderson.
UMMC is home to Mississippi’s only adult congenital heart program, only heart transplant program and only left ventricular assist device or LVAD program.
Protos, assistant professor of surgery, is also the division chief of adult cardiac surgery at UMMC. His college education began at University of Georgia where he received a Bachelor of Science in chemistry followed by a Master of Science in medical sciences at Loyola University. Protos received his medical degree from Chicago Medical School and completed a residency in categorical surgery at Michigan State University and a fellowship in the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at the University of Louisville. He is board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery.
Jeyakumar is the surgical director for advanced coronary revascularization at UMMC. He attended medical school at Coimbatore Medical College in India where he is board certified in general surgery and cardiothoracic surgery. Jeyakumar completed two residencies, general surgery and cardiovascular and thoracic surgery, at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. After being in a private practice for several years, he moved to the United States and completed three fellowships at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta in advanced adult cardiac surgery, TAVR and advanced adult cardiac surgery. He also completed a fellowship in robotic and minimally invasive cardiac surgery at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. In addition to his role as surgical director at UMMC, Jeyakumar is an assistant professor of surgery in the Division of Cardiothoracic Surgery.
Tsiouris, assistant professor of surgery, is the surgical director of heart transplant and mechanical circulatory support at UMMC. He received his medical degree from the University of Thessaly in Greece. He then moved to the United States, where he completed a residency in general surgery at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and a residency in cardiothoracic surgery at Yale University School of Medicine. Tsiouris completed a fellowship in heart, lung transplantation and mechanical circulatory support at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. In addition to his medical training, Tsiouris received a doctoral degree from the University of Thrace in Greece. He is board certified in general surgery and thoracic surgery.
Protos, Jeyakumar and Tsiouris are working alongside nurse practitioner Sondra Odom at Anderson Cardiac Surgical Associates to provide surgical patients with pre- and post-operative care.
