Anderson Regional Health System is proud to announce the recertification of its cardiovascular/pulmonary rehabilitation program by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation.
“As a certified program, we are recognized as leaders in the field of cardiovascular and pulmonary rehabilitation because we offer the most advanced practices available,” said Regina Haralson, nurse manager of Anderson Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program. “We are proud to receive recognition for our commitment to improving our patients’ quality of life.”
The cardiac rehabilitation program is led by interventional cardiologist Dr. Michael Purvis. As the medical director, Purvis works closely with the staff to design individualized fitness programs for patients who have experienced a cardiovascular event such as a heart attack or coronary artery bypass graft surgery.
In a similar fashion, Dr. Ed Holmes, a pulmonologist, serves as the medical director for pulmonary rehabilitation and oversees the development of personalized programs for patients who have respiratory conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. Both cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs include exercise, education, counseling, and support for patients and their families.
To earn accreditation, Anderson Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program participated in an application process that requires extensive documentation of the program’s practices. AACVPR program certification is the only peer-review accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies. Each program’s application is reviewed by the AACVPR Program Certification Committee, and certification is awarded by the AACVPR Board of Directors.
“We recognized the need for a cardiopulmonary rehab program back in 1989, and Anderson has continued to serve as the area’s only accredited facility that offers patients a safe and closely monitored transition to an active lifestyle,” said John G. Anderson, president and CEO of ARHS. “We are very proud of the staff for voluntarily submitting themselves to the rigorous certification process and applaud them for the outstanding work they do each and every day.”
