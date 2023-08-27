An increasing number of Mississippians are being hospitalized for COVID-19, data shows

Coronavirus cases appear to be rising in Mississippi again.
There were 121 hospital admissions for COVID-19 in the state during the week ending on Aug. 12, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s a 21% increase from the previous week.
That same week,1,413 Mississippians reported coronavirus-like illnesses, according to the state Health Department.
The number of COVID-19-like illness visits has been on the rise since June. August is the first time the number has gone over 1,000 since March, and it hasn’t been this high since late January.
While the state Health Department no longer reports daily coronavirus cases, the agency uses syndromic surveillance, or the number of COVID-19-like illness visits at hospitals and urgent care clinics throughout the state, to track coronavirus prevalence. The chart is typically updated every Friday.
Interim State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Taylor said the increase is likely related to school and colleges starting classes again, in addition to the record high temperatures forcing people indoors more often.
Other nearby Southern states, including Tennessee and Louisiana, are seeing similar increases in recent COVID-19 hospitalization.
Taylor said an increasing number of coronavirus hospitalizations could put further burden on Mississippi’s health care system, which was financially decimated by the pandemic. The state agency is monitoring hospital and ICU capacity.
She said Mississippians should remain vigilant against COVID-19 and protect themselves and their families.
The state health department’s overall recommendations safeguarding against coronavirus have not changed: Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, practice good hand hygiene, stay home if sick and get tested as needed. People at higher risk of severe outcomes might consider wearing a mask in public spaces, Taylor added.
“Mississippians should continue to be aware that COVID-19 is a concern,” she said.
COVID-19 vaccinations and testing continue to be available at the county health departments, according to Taylor.
