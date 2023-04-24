Residents and visitors to the Queen City will soon see a bustle of activity near Union Station as Amtrak looks to overhaul its passenger platforms.
In a meeting last week, Community Development Director Craig Hitt told the Meridian City Council Amtrak had requested permission to make improvements to its facilities and needed the city’s permission, as part of the project would involve city-owned property.
“This is a project that Amtrak has asked us to participate in, basically just allowing them to come in and do the work,” he said. “Some of it will be done on city property, but they will be covering all the costs.”
Amtrak Senior Public Relations Manager Marc Magliari said the project would involve renovations of two train platforms and would include new canopies, signage and electrical connections. The new platforms would also be fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act to help disabled travelers navigate the platforms more easily.
Care has also been taken to make sure the upgrades work with the Meridian Railroad Museum’s section of rail line as well, he said.
Magliari said Amtrak hopes to begin the project, which is expected to cost about $13 million, by the end of the 2023. The upgrades will be done in stages to avoid interrupting service to the Meridian station while construction is underway.
While travelers will still be able to use Union Station, Magliari said maintaining service does require some sacrifices. The phased approach, he said, takes longer, and the project is not expected to be complete until 2025.
Amtrak enjoys a strong working partnership with the City of Meridian, Magliari said, and the upgrades to the station are an example of the transportation provider’s commitment to the region.
In addition to improving passenger rail service in Meridian, the upgrades will also put the Queen City in a good spot as discussions around a proposed service line along the Interstate 20 corridor continue. The proposed route would open up new travel options throughout the southeast with passenger service running from Atlanta, Georgia, to Dallas, Texas.
