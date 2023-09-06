Meridian High School band director Antonio Altman will now be able to share his love of music and the arts with all city school students as he assumes the role as the Meridian Public School District’s new arts coordinator.
The MPSD Board of Trustees approved naming Altman to the position during its August board meeting. Altman will continue to serve as Director of Bands at Meridian High School, a role he has held for the past decade.
“I’m looking forward to building upon our great arts program here in the Meridian Public School District,” Altman said. “In continuing to serve as Director of Bands and arts coordinator, I have an ear to the ground of daily operations in the arts to better offer needed support to our students, staff and parents.”
Altman’s new role will see him support teachers in the classroom through arts integration and strengthen the district’s partnerships with art agencies throughout the state while continuing the history of whole arts schools in MPSD.
“Mr. Altman’s track record of success with the Meridian High School Band and his ability to grow the band program will serve as an asset as he continues to expand arts integration and initiatives throughout MPSD and the community,” said MPSD Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter. “There is a strong foundation of arts in the district, and I can’t wait to see how that continues under his leadership.”
In 2013, Altman assumed the duties as band director at MHS, where he also serves on the Visual and Performing Arts Committee. Under his leadership, the band program has had consecutive All Superior Marching Bands and Stage Concert Bands ratings, and many of its members have gone on to receive college scholarships over the years. In addition, he has participated in many ensembles and productions and has served on and partnered with many bands and support organizations.
A graduate of Meridian High School, Altman obtained his Bachelor of Music Education from the University of Southern Mississippi and Master of Music in Education from William Carey University. He has his Administrative License in Education and currently is working on his doctorate at St. Thomas University.
Altman said one of his main goals is to continue building on the arts support that is already available in the district and increase partnerships.
“It is a goal and immediate objective to strengthen our relationships with our community and support organizations on the local, state and national levels,” he said. “It means so much, and I am honored to serve in this capacity.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.