No one was injured this morning when an altercation broke out following a student awards program at Crestwood Elementary School, according to school district officials.
The incident sent Meridian police cars racing to the campus, located off of South Frontage Road at the 22nd Avenue exit of Interstate 20.
“I want to make you aware of a verbal altercation that took place between two adult guests at the conclusion of our awards program on campus,” MPS Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter said in a prepared statement to Crestwood parents.
“Meridian Police and District Campus Police responded immediately and are working to apprehend those involved,” Carter said. “Initial reports included one of the adults having a weapon on campus. No shots were fired on campus.
“I want to reassure you that all students and staff members are safe and were quickly moved back into the building,” she added.
Carter thanked law enforcement and district personnel for their quick response to the incident.
“I would like to thank the MPSD Campus Police, Meridian Police Department, teachers and staff for acting quickly to make sure all students were safe,” she said.
