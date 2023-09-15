Allie Cat Run and Festival donates $25,000 to MORA

Organizers of the sixth annual Allie Cat Run and Festival presented Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency with a $25,000 check to help to promote the need for organ, eye and tissue donation in Mississippi on Thursday in Meridian.
The event, which was held in March, raised a total of $101,607 which was donated to nonprofit organizations, including MORA, through the Community Foundation of East Mississippi.
The Carruth family started the Allie Cat event in honor of their daughter, Allie, who became an organ and tissue donor following a tragic accident in March 2017.
Out of their grief and loss, they conceived the idea to create an event that would keep Allie’s spirit alive and contribute to meaningful causes in the Meridian community.
“Each year not only are we able to continue to share the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation, but we are also able give back to our community through our grant program with The Community Foundation of East Mississippi,” said Leslie Carruth, Allie’s Mom and co-founder of the Allie Cat Run and Festival. “The continued support from the Meridian community also allows us to keep Allie’s name alive.”
Kevin Stump, MORA’s president and CEO, expressed his gratitude for the support the Carruth family has provided for the agency over the past six years.
“The Carruth family has continuously and graciously supported MORA through their donations over the past six years. Their amazing support allows us to continue our mission of saving and healing lives through the gift of organ, eye and tissue donation.”
