Generic police tape

An Alabama man was sentenced to 21 months in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and ATF Acting Special Agent in Charge Anthony Spotswood announced Wednesday.

Court documents show a Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Deputy found a .40 caliber pistol in a car driven by Willie Rodger Starks Jr., 30, of Bellamy, Alabama, during a traffic stop on Oct. 27, 2019. Starks, who was previously convicted of felony burglary of a dwelling, was prohibited from carrying a firearm under federal law.

A federal grand jury opted to indict Starks, and he pleaded guilty on March 14 to the charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The case was investigated by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF. Assistant U.S. attorneys Adam Stuart and Charles Kirkham prosecuted the case.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video