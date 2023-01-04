The state's agriculture commissioner is promoting healthier food choices for families with a new program.
Andy Gipson, the commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce, announced that the agency is accepting grant proposals from nonprofits to implement projects through the Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program.
“The Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program is a win-win for both consumers and farmers,” Gipson said in a news release. "This program provides increased access to fresh, nutritious produce for residents that need it the most while expanding marketing opportunities for our local farmers.”
The program was established by the Mississippi Legislature in 2022 to increase the purchasing power of Mississippi residents with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables.
The benefits will also support local farmers by providing matching dollar incentives for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits redeemed at farmers' markets and retailers.
Qualified nonprofits are invited to submit proposals seeking funding to implement projects that provide incentives for Mississippi residents using SNAP benefits to double the purchases of fruits and vegetables at participating Mississippi farmer's markets and retailers.
Funding available for this cycle is $360,000. Applicants must have a demonstrated track record or experience with coordinating a statewide network of SNAP incentive programs and leveraging resources to address food insecurity in underserved communities.
The submission deadline is January 31.
Visit https://agnet.mdac.ms.gov/agManage/uploads/1011.pdf to learn more about the program.
