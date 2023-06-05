Some familiar faces, along with some new ones, will greet students at Lauderdale County School District’s four campuses when classes begin in August for the 2023-2024 school year.
In the Clarkdale district, Stephanie Shirley is moving up to become principal at the high school and middle school, while Scott Gibson, who has been serving as graduation coach and the school’s longtime, successful baseball coach, will assume Shirley’s old post as assistant principal.
Former high school Principal Brian Jordan is moving to Clarkdale Elementary to become principal following the retirement of Dr. Angela McHenry after 36 years in education. Emily Lee will continue in her role as assistant principal.
At Northeast Lauderdale High School, Joshua Herrington, who was Lauderdale County’s Administrator of the Year, will return as principal for another year. Meanwhile, Shacora Moore, who was the high school’s assistant principal, is moving to Northeast Lauderdale Middle School to become principal following Deborah Porter’s retirement after 32 years in education.
Northeast High will gain two new assistant principals, Allyson Wells, who served as graduation coach and at-risk coordinator this past year, and Stephen Stockton, a teacher at the school.
Joining Moore in administration at Northeast Middle School will be two new assistant principals, Elliott Brewer and Deona Fox. Brewer moves to Northeast from West Lauderdale Elementary School, where he has served as principal for the last few years. Fox comes to the Lauderdale County School District from the Kemper County School District, where she has served as an assistant principal and math instructional coach at Kemper County Upper Elementary School.
The administration of Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School will remain the same with Anita Wansley serving as principal and Zachari Ruff as assistant principal.
At Southeast Lauderdale High School, Kaleb Smith will continue in his role as principal and Kameron Burnham as assistant principal for the next school year. At Southeast Middle School, Brittney Chaney will return as principal with Ladarius Malone, a sixth-grade social studies teacher and basketball coach, stepping up as the new assistant principal.
Administrators will remain unchanged at Southeast Elementary with Tanya Orby returning as principal and Dr. Steven Holifield as assistant principal.
Shane Rodgers will again take the helm of West Lauderdale High School with Gwendolyn Crowell coming back as assistant principal.
West Lauderdale Middle School, however, will have two new administrators. Dr. Cody Killen is joining the staff at the middle school as the new principal, and Robbie Cooper will be the new assistant principal. Killen comes to West from Newton County High School, where he served as principal for the past two years. Cooper joins West from Southeast High School, where she was the graduation coach.
Former WLMS Principal Glenn Boothe is moving to the Lauderdale County School District’s alternative school, where he will serve as head principal. West Middle’s former assistant principal, Leigh Rodgers, will move to the the district Central Services Office to become Director of Data Management and Information.
At West Lauderdale Elementary School, Dr. Tory Shirley is stepping up to take over as principal. Her face is very familiar to students since she has served as assistant principal of the elementary school for several years. Taking over her former role as assistant principal is Josh Snider, who has been serving as assistant principal at Northeast Middle School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.