Residents unable to get to the polls on Aug. 8 can stop by the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office or request a mail-in ballot as absentee voting for the primary election gets underway.
In a news release, Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said election officials throughout the state are encouraging voters to check their calendars now and make a plan to vote either in person or via absentee ballot if necessary.
Mississippi does not offer early voting or no excuse absentee voting, Johnson said. Voters in the Magnolia State must have a valid reason why they cannot get to the ballot box on Election Day.
In Lauderdale County, Johnson said the most common reason for absentee voting is that people will be out of town. Railroad employees and truck drivers frequently need to vote absentee, she said. Others have vacations, conferences, surgery or are working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. when polls are open.
Residents who will be out of town are encouraged to stop by the circuit clerk’s office in the Lauderdale County Courthouse to fill out an absentee ballot. Johnson said those who are already out of town should call her office at 601-482-9731 to get an absentee ballot mailed.
“If you have anyone in college or working out of town and need an absentee mailed, please call the office for the procedures,” she said.
Mississippi law also allows for those who are disabled or caregivers to vote absentee if needed as well as anyone 65 years of age or older. While eligible to vote absentee, Johnson said her office strongly encourages residents of all ages to go to their voting precinct on Election Day.
This year’s elections include many county-level positions including constable, supervisor, tax assessor and collector, circuit and chancery court clerks, sheriff, justice court judge and more.
Additionally, Mississippi’s state and state-district positions are up for grabs including state senators and representatives, transportation and public service commissioners, governor, lieutenant governor, Secretary of State, insurance commissioner and agriculture commissioner.
Voters, both in person and absentee, will need to choose to participate in either the Republican or Democrat primary election. If needed, a runoff election date is set for Aug. 29.
The Republican and Democrat winners from the primary elections will go on to face each other, and any independent or third party candidates, in the general election, which will be on Nov. 7.
