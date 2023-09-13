Absentee ballots are available now for voters in the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office for the Oct. 3 special school bond election.
The circuit clerk’s office, located in the Lauderdale County Courthouse in downtown Meridian, is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The clerk’s office will also be open on two Saturday mornings, Sept. 23 and Sept. 30, from 8 a.m. until noon to accommodate those unable to vote during regular office hours.
The Lauderdale County School District is holding a special referendum, scheduled for Oct. 3, for county school district voters to decide on a resolution that would allow it to borrow a maximum of $12.5 million to fund a new innovative CTE Center, which will be centrally located among the four county schools in the industrial park on U.S. Highway 11/80.
All Lauderdale County residents are eligible to vote in the election except for those few who live in the Meridian separate school district, which includes an area mainly down Valley Road and around Old Eighth Street Road, according to a handout from the circuit clerk’s office. No one in the city can vote on the bond issue except those who live in annexed areas, mostly around the Eagle Pointe, Briarwood and east of the Bonita area, it states.
Voters who have the numbers 1 through 5 under the “SCHD” heading on their voter registration card are eligible to vote. If “SEP” is listed under the SCHD heading, then you may not be eligible to vote.
On Oct. 3, voting precincts will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at four locations: West Lauderdale Elementary School for voters in the Bailey, Center Hill, Collinsville, Martin and Suqualena precincts; Southeast Middle School for voters in the Seventeen, Causeyville, Odom, Vimville, Whynot and Mt. Gilead precincts; Northeast Middle School for voters in The Landing on 39, New Lauderdale, Daleville, East Lauderdale, Marion, Kewanee, Russell and Toomsuba precincts; and Clarkdale Attendance Center for voters in the Pickard, Clarkdale, Meehan, South Nellieburg and Zero precincts.
Anyone with questions regarding the school bond issue or voting locations is asked to call the Lauderdale County School District office at 601-693-1683.
