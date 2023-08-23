Lauderdale County residents unable to get to the polls on Aug. 29 will have until Saturday at noon to cast their ballot via absentee.
Absentee voting is ongoing, and ballots are available at the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office for those eligible to receive them.
Mississippi does not have early voting, and those voting absentee must have a valid reason why they cannot go to the polls on Election Day. Eligible reasons include being out of town for work, vacation or school, having to work between the hours of 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. when polls are open or being over 65 years old.
The Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday for those unable to stop by during regular workday hours.
Two races will be featured in the runoff election, including one county-wide race and one county district race.
Voters throughout the county will have the opportunity to vote for either Stella McMahan or Kenneth Graham to be the Republican nominee for coroner. The winner of the race will go on to face Democrat Rita Jack in the Nov. 7 general election.
Residents in Supervisor District 1 will also see a runoff between Chris Bullock and Justin “JJ” Anders for the Republican nominee for county supervisor. The winner will square off against Democrat nominee Tyrone Johnson in November.
As both runoff races are on the Republican ticket, only residents who voted in the Republican primary or did not vote at all on Aug. 8 are eligible to cast a ballot. Residents who voted in the Democrat primary cannot cross over and vote in the Republican runoff.
For more information about upcoming elections and where to vote, visit the Secretary of State’s Election Day portal at myelectionday.sos.state.ms.us or contact the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office at 601-482-9731.
