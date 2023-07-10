Meridian cyclist Eb Abdella pedaled into the driveway of Merrehope Saturday night, four days after departing from the historic home on a bike ride around the state.
After leaving Biloxi before sunrise, Abdella made the final 300 miles on his 1,161-mile journey, reaching Meridian shortly before dark to a celebratory greeting from friends and well wishers. From the time he left Meridian on the afternoon of July 4 to his return, Abdella spent about 100 hours on his bike.
Abdella’s Bike Around Mississippi: From Merrehope and Back tour was aimed at bringing awareness to historic preservation across the state and to raise much-needed funds for the roof of Merrehope.
Team leader Clint Blackwell of Magnolia State Cycles and fellow team members Kevin Brooker, Chris Perry and Nick Barraghan, riding in cars, took turns following Abdella on his journey. Blackwell said they saw some beautiful back-country scenery around the state and stopped at several notable sites to promote historic preservation.
At the onset of his journey, Abdella said the bike ride would make him the first person to bike around the perimeter of the entire state of Mississippi.
Donations to Abdella’s Bike Around Mississippi campaign can still be made online at merrehope.com.
