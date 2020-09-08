Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said COVID-19 rates are declining in 62 of the state’s 82 counties.
‘We’ve made some phenomenal gains,” Dobbs said during a news briefing on Tuesday.
Gov. Tate Reeves attributed the dip in cases to a statewide mask mandate and social distancing rules.
“Mississippi has truly turned a corner,” Reeves said. “We cannot let our guard down.”
The mask mandate remains in effect until 8 a.m. on Sept. 14.
The order requires most people over the age of 6 to wear face coverings in indoor public places and outdoors in situations where social distancing isn’t possible. It also requires masks on school campuses.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 249 new cases of COVID-19 but no additional deaths on Tuesday.
Six of the new cases were reported in Lauderdale County, bringing the county's total of cases reported since March to 1873. The state has reported 113 deaths in Lauderdale County since March.
The Department of Health has reported 87,379 COVID-19 cases and 2,585 COVID-19 related deaths since it began tracking statistics in March.
The state presumes 67,918 people have recovered from COVID-19.
In the latest tally, there are 150 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.
In Tuesday’s report, Clarke County reported no new cases and remained at 491; and Kemper County reported no new cases and remained at 278; Newton County reported no new cases and remained at 697; and Neshoba County reported five new cases, bringing its total to 1,468.
All of the results reflect tests completed by 6 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.