511 new COVID-19 cases in Mississippi; Lauderdale County adds 4 cases

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported four new COVID-19 cases from the virus as of 6 p.m. Sunday in Lauderdale County.
The county’s totals increased to 1,634 cases. The total number of deaths is 102.
Statewide, 511 new cases and eight new deaths were reported Sunday by the Department of Health, bringing state totals to 78,405 COVID-19 cases and 2,248 deaths. The state presumes 62,707 people have recovered from the virus.
There are 173 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities, according to Sunday’s report.
The new numbers reflect tests completed as of 6 p.m. Sunday The tests may have been made during the past week and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more, according to the Department of Health. Repeated tests for the same individual are counted only once.
The Department of Health reported 19 new cases in Neshoba County for a total of 1,403; two new cases in Newton County for a total of 627; four new cases in Clarke County for a total of 416; and two new cases in Kemper County for a total of 260.
Drive-through testing is available by appointment in Meridian on Monday, Aug. 24 at the Lauderdale County AG Center, and Saturday, Aug. 29 at Kemper County High School.
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is hosting drive-through COVID-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff at county health departments.
Any K-12 teacher, staff or administrator can be tested for free at their local county health department. Testing hours are noon to 7 p.m., and no appointment is necessary, according to a news release.
Testing is available in Newton County on Monday, Aug. 24 at 15776 Highway 15 N. in Decatur. On Tuesday, Aug. 25, testing will be available in Lauderdale County at 5224 Valley St. in Meridian and in Clarke County at 426 West Donald in Quitman.
