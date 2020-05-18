WAYNESBORO - Mr. Leroy "L. P." Waller Jr., 81, of Shubuta, Miss., passed from this life Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, Miss. He was born in Shubuta on Sunday, Oct. 30, 1938, to Leroy Percy Waller and Gladys Waller. He was a member of Clear Creek Baptist Chur…
Graveside services for Marilyn Joyce Briggs, 76, will be Wednesday at 11 am, Meridian Memorial Park Cemetery. Bro. Jack Giles will be officiating. Stephens Funeral Home is handling her arrangements. Please visit the online register at www.stephensfunerals.com.
NEWTON [ndash] Shirley Ann Vance, 84, of Newton, Miss., died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Castlewoods Place in Brandon, Miss. She was born Monday, March 23, 1936, in Lawrence, Miss. Private family graveside services will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Newton County Memorial Garde…
In keeping with the wishes of Mrs. Roberts and her family, there will be no services. Final arrangements were entrusted to Berry and Gardner. Mrs. Roberts, 51, of Quitman, died May 14, 2020, at Anderson Hospital.
