4 more COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County, state total reaches 17,270
By Bill Graham
bgraham@themeridianstar.com
The Mississippi State Dept. of Health on Saturday reported four new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County, bringing the total to 779 cases.
No new deaths in Lauderdale County were reported, but one additional death were was reported on Saturday, bringing the total to 70 deaths.
Statewide, health officials reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, for a total of 17,270 and six additional deaths, for a total of 817 deaths statewide.
The health department reported 159 cases and 19 deaths in Clarke County, 159 cases and 11 deaths in Kemper County, 755 cases and 45 deaths in Neshoba County and 298 cases and four deaths in Newton County.
Anderson Regional Medical Center reported that as of Friday it was hospitalizing 21 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Seven nursing homes in Lauderdale County have active outbreaks of the virus, and all but one of those facilities have reported numerous deaths of residents, according to health department records.
