4 more COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County, state total reaches 17,270

Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Windy...isolated thunderstorms this evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with more widespread storms. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Windy...isolated thunderstorms this evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with more widespread storms. Low 74F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.