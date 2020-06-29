3 new COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County; state total at 26,567

No new deaths were reported in Lauderdale County in the latest update.

Since March, the state has reported 78 deaths for Lauderdale County.

Across the state, the agency reported 675 new cases and 20 new deaths.

The new numbers reflect positive tests reported to the state by 6 p.m. Sunday.

New deaths were reported in Clarke County (2); Neshoba County (4) and Newton County (1).

Since March, a total of 196 cases have been reported in Clarke County, 172 in Kemper County, 938 in Neshoba County and 329 in Newton County.

Since March, the total number of deaths in Clarke County is 24; 68 in Neshoba County; 13 in Kemper County and nine in Newton County.

Hinds County’s total of 2048 cases is the most in the state.

The health department has reported 26,567 COVID-19 cases since March.

1,059 people have died and 19,388 patients are presumed recovered.

The 18-29-year-old age group has the highest total of any age group with 5, 276 cases reported.

