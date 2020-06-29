3 new COVID-19 cases in Lauderdale County; state total at 26,567

PHILADELPHIA - Private family services for Malcolm E. Gray will be held at McClain-Hays Chapel and a graveside service will be held Monday, June 29, at 12:30 p.m., from the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton.
PHILADELPHIA - Graveside services for Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Lundy Petty were held Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at 10 a.m., at Cedarlawn Cemetery with the Revs. Chris Young and Kenneth Owen officiating. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Mrs. Petty, 90, of Meridian, Miss., die…
A private memorial service for Harvey B. Ray, 87, will be held later. Mr. Ray died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home. Stephens Funeral Home is handling his arrangements. Please visit www.stephensfunerals.com for the full obituary.
