3 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lauderdale County

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Wednesday, for a total of 795 and three additional deaths, for a total of 74. 

Anderson Regional Medical Center reported that as of Wednesday it was hospitalizing 15 people who have tested positive for COVID-19. 

Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations. 

MSDH confirmed 374 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, for a total of 18,483 and 21 additional deaths, for a total of 868 deaths statewide.

Four of the deaths occurred between May 26 and June 1 and were identified from death certificate reports, according to MSDH. 

As of the latest update, 434 Mississippians were being hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, the health department said. 

Records show the number of people hospitalized statewide has increased since Saturday and decreased slightly between Monday and Tuesday.

The number of patients requiring ventilators has increased from 69 on Saturday to 99 on Tuesday, according to MSDH.  

State records show 13,356 people were presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Sunday. 

Please check back for updates. 

