3 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lauderdale County

Shirley Skinner Hooper Mooney, 84, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Born Nov. 5, 1935, in Philadelphia, Miss. She was the daughter of Myrtice and Henry Skinner. She graduated from Philadelphia High School. After a l…
Funeral services for Faye Houston will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 10 a.m., at First Baptist Church of Collinsville, with Rev. Wade Ricks, Rev. Hal Bates, Dr. David Sellers, and Rev. Paul Sizemore officiating. Burial to follow at First Baptist Church of Collinsville Cemetery. Robert…
QUITMAN [ndash] Graveside services for Mr. Edward Porter Sr., are Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Shady Grove Cemetery, Heidelberg. Viewing: Wednesday, June 10, from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Berry and Gardner Funeral Home, Quitman.
PHILADELPHIA [ndash] Graveside services for Doris Janell Dees Barnett were June 6, 2020, at 11 a. m. from Bluff Springs Cemetery in Kemper County. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.