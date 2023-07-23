Meridian Police Department on Saturday announced a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a July 11 homicide.
Rolando McAllister, 41, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. Bond was set at $100,000.
Police and Metro Ambulance personnel responding to a 911 call about a man lying on the ground along 14th Street found the body of 48-year-old Tonio Matthew, MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens said previously. Matthew had been shot in the head and was deceased.
MPD previously announced the arrest of 35-year-old Tommy Croft Jr. for murder and grand larceny in connection with the case.
The homicide remains an active and ongoing investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.