Meridian Police Department on Saturday announced a second suspect has been arrested in connection with a July 11 homicide.

Rolando McAllister, 41, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact. Bond was set at $100,000.

Police and Metro Ambulance personnel responding to a 911 call about a man lying on the ground along 14th Street found the body of 48-year-old Tonio Matthew, MPD Detective Chanetta Stevens said previously. Matthew had been shot in the head and was deceased.

MPD previously announced the arrest of 35-year-old Tommy Croft Jr. for murder and grand larceny in connection with the case.

The homicide remains an active and ongoing investigation.

