Search warrants executed in Meridian early Thursday yielded two arrests and the seizure of several pounds of drugs, firearms, vehicles and cash.
In a news release, Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said deputies, along with law enforcement officers from the East Mississippi Drug Task Force, DEA, U.S. Marshals, Attorney General’s Office, Meridian Police Special Ops and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, executed search warrants in the 4200 block 5th Place and the 2000 block of 21st Street at about 6 a.m., which resulted in a variety of contraband being seized.
“The search warrants resulted in the discovery of six pounds of cocaine and over five pounds of marijuana,” Calhoun said. “Based upon the ongoing investigation, three vehicles, five firearms and over $84,000 in cash was also seized.”
Afrika Roshawn Seals was arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, sale of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of conspiracy, Calhoun said. His bond was set at a total of $700,000, and he had bonded out as of Thursday afternoon.
Also arrested was Keamber McCoy, who was charged with three counts of trafficking in a controlled substance. Bond for McCoy is set at $300,000, Calhoun said.
Calhoun said the cases will be presented to the next grand jury for possible indictment.
