Contractors with Hemphill Construction Company will close 18th Avenue, between 11th and 12th streets, Monday and Tuesday to complete repairs of a project in the city’s medical district, city officials announced Friday.
Hemphill has been working to repair issues with the city’s sewer and stormwater pipes in the medical district, which runs from 18th to 23rd avenues, in preparation for paving. Public Works Director David Hodge previously explained paving the district had been postponed to avoid digging up freshly laid asphalt when making the repairs.
Access to parking lots along 12th Street will be allowed during the street closure.
The project is being paid for by bond funds, Hodges said.
