The 186th Air Refueling Wing on Aug. 24 hosted staff members of Mississippi's congressional delegation and the Senate Armed Services Committee at the base.
The delegation heard briefs from 186th ARW Commander Col. Cindy Smith and Naval Air Station Meridian Commanding Officer Capt. Luke Davis who each gave overviews of operations at their respective bases and talked about how the military benefits the local community.
“We are thankful for what our state and nation’s congressional members and staff do to support Meridian’s military bases,” Smith said. “The Chief of the National Guard Bureau recently announced that Key Field would receive back the KC-135 aircraft simulator which will help stimulate the local economy.”
Smith also discussed with the group the value and benefits Key Field will receive if the new KC-46 aircraft are to replace the eight KC-135R Stratotankers currently assigned to the wing.
Davis talked about the replacement training jets coming to NAS Meridian within the next several years and how that, too, will positively impact not only the local economy but also the nation by training future fighter jet pilots who traverse the world in support of contingency operations.
“Having the opportunity to brief the members of the congressional staff and Senate Armed Services Committee was very valuable for NAS Meridian,” Davis said. “Keeping our congressional leaders informed is an asset for all branches of the military.”
The congressional delegation and Armed Services Committee staff members who attended the visit represent the offices of congressmen Trent Kelly, Michael Guest and Mike Ezell and senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith.
“It’s so important to see our Mississippi military assets first-hand,” said Elizabeth Joseph, policy director for Rep. Michael Guest. “Being able to visit the installations, discuss priorities, see the great things happening in our state and work on these projects from the federal level is a true honor.”
The visit concluded with an aerial flight over Meridian aboard a CH-47 Chinook helicopter and a tour of a KC-135R aircraft.
The 186th Air Refueling Wing provides over 1,100 personnel and eight KC-135R aircraft to Air Mobility Command for worldwide operations. Additional units at Key Field include the 238th Air Support Operations Squadron, the 248th Air Traffic Control Squadron, and the 186th Air Operations Group.
NAS Meridian is home to nearly 3,000 civilian and military members. Its mission is to train future U.S. Navy and Marine Corps strike fighter pilots, as well as, the production of enlisted Sailors and Marines in ratings such as Yeoman, Logistics Specialist, Personnel Specialist and Aviation Operations Specialties. Additionally, it is home to the Mississippi National Guard’s Regional Counterdrug Training Academy, representing one of only five such academies in existence across the nation.
