11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lauderdale County; state total rises to 9,501

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 123 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 9,501.
MSDH reported nine additional deaths in Mississippi, for a total of 430 deaths statewide.
State health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Sunday, for a total of 482 and one additional death, for a total of 43.
Records show 26 of the people from the county who have died from the virus lived in long-term care facilities.
As of Friday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 25 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the hospital's website. Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Here are some local businesses, organizations and events that have been affected by COVID-19.
State data shows 92 cases and six deaths in Kemper County, 315 cases and 14 deaths in Neshoba County and 138 cases and one death in Newton County.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that barber shops, salons and gyms may reopen Monday at 8 a.m. with certain restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Reeves extended his Safer At Home Order for another two weeks until 8 a.m. on Monday, May 25.
A nightly curfew in Meridian remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until May 31.
State and city parks may open to the public between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., starting Monday, May 11, and a maximum of 20 people may gather outside with social distancing, under a city of Meridian order.
