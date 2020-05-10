11 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Lauderdale County; state total rises to 9,501

The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed 123 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 9,501.

MSDH reported nine additional deaths in Mississippi, for a total of 430 deaths statewide.

State health officials reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Sunday, for a total of 482 and one additional death, for a total of 43.

Records show 26 of the people from the county who have died from the virus lived in long-term care facilities.

As of Friday, Anderson Regional Medical Center was hospitalizing 25 people who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the hospital's website. Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.

COVID-19 related closings, changes in East Mississippi Here are some local businesses, organizations and events that have been affected by COVID-19.

State data shows 92 cases and six deaths in Kemper County, 315 cases and 14 deaths in Neshoba County and 138 cases and one death in Newton County.

Gov. Tate Reeves announced Friday that barber shops, salons and gyms may reopen Monday at 8 a.m. with certain restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Reeves extended his Safer At Home Order for another two weeks until 8 a.m. on Monday, May 25.

A nightly curfew in Meridian remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. until May 31.

Cases and Deaths by County Totals of all reported cases since March 11, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities. County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths Adams 159 12 39 5 Alcorn 10 1 0 0 Amite 38 0 1 0 Attala 190 4 60 4 Benton 13 0 1 0 Bolivar 118 9 16 3 Calhoun 57 4 23 4 Carroll 103 4 45 3 Chickasaw 92 10 25 6 Choctaw 16 2 0 0 Claiborne 41 0 0 0 Clarke 81 8 13 4 Clay 66 3 0 0 Coahoma 71 3 0 0 Copiah 162 1 1 0 Covington 90 1 1 1 Desoto 331 5 1 1 Forrest 314 21 48 10 Franklin 19 1 1 0 George 15 1 0 0 Greene 6 1 0 0 Grenada 51 2 14 2 Hancock 74 10 6 3 Harrison 198 6 1 1 Hinds 670 15 53 9 Holmes 213 19 40 8 Humphreys 30 4 7 2 Itawamba 68 6 33 5 Jackson 275 11 39 2 Jasper 86 2 0 0 Jefferson 30 0 0 0 Jefferson Davis 53 1 2 0 Jones 247 5 25 1 Kemper 92 6 23 4 Lafayette 98 3 36 0 Lamar 152 4 3 2 Lauderdale 482 43 120 26 Lawrence 66 0 1 0 Leake 299 3 0 0 Lee 77 4 5 0 Leflore 185 18 45 8 Lincoln 186 14 64 10 Lowndes 83 3 7 2 Madison 431 12 52 9 Marion 81 7 14 2 Marshall 55 2 0 0 Monroe 199 21 92 19 Montgomery 69 1 0 0 Neshoba 315 14 32 6 Newton 138 1 1 0 Noxubee 102 2 9 2 Oktibbeha 89 4 27 3 Panola 43 2 0 0 Pearl River 189 24 42 6 Perry 34 1 0 0 Pike 168 10 14 5 Pontotoc 24 2 4 0 Prentiss 36 2 22 2 Quitman 17 0 0 0 Rankin 250 6 6 0 Scott 457 6 9 1 Sharkey 5 0 0 0 Simpson 61 0 2 0 Smith 100 6 26 3 Stone 24 0 0 0 Sunflower 63 3 0 0 Tallahatchie 12 1 0 0 Tate 50 0 1 0 Tippah 65 11 0 0 Tishomingo 10 0 1 0 Tunica 38 2 12 2 Union 47 3 13 2 Walthall 39 0 0 0 Warren 117 2 12 0 Washington 82 3 4 1 Wayne 27 0 2 0 Webster 22 1 0 0 Wilkinson 77 9 5 2 Winston 63 0 0 0 Yalobusha 31 0 0 0 Yazoo 164 2 1 0 Total 9,501 430 1,202 191

State and city parks may open to the public between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m., starting Monday, May 11, and a maximum of 20 people may gather outside with social distancing, under a city of Meridian order.