Generic meridian police car 2

One person is dead and another is facing criminal charges following a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Meridian Police Department Det. Chanetta Stevens said Tommie Reed Jr., 46, and Ladarius Armstrong, 29, were involved in a physical altercation at the Exxon gas station located at 325 Highway 19 North at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday. Armstrong was shot and killed during the fight, she said.

Stevens said Reed later turned himself in to authorities and has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and manslaughter. His bond is set at $850,000.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Contact Thomas Howard at thoward@themeridianstar.com

React to this story:

0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Trending Video