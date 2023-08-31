One person is dead and another is facing criminal charges following a shooting early Tuesday morning.
Meridian Police Department Det. Chanetta Stevens said Tommie Reed Jr., 46, and Ladarius Armstrong, 29, were involved in a physical altercation at the Exxon gas station located at 325 Highway 19 North at approximately 1 a.m. Tuesday. Armstrong was shot and killed during the fight, she said.
Stevens said Reed later turned himself in to authorities and has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and manslaughter. His bond is set at $850,000.
An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
