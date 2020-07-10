Worried about a surge of COVID-19 cases in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday tightened restrictions in 13 counties with high rates of the coronavirus.
"Mississippi is in a fight for our lives,” Reeves said during a press briefing on Thursday.
The counties include Hinds, DeSoto, Harrison, Rankin, Jackson, Washington, Sunflower, Grenada, Madison, Claiborne, Jefferson, Wayne and Quitman counties.
The criteria for counties chosen include having seen 200 new cases within the last 14 days or having had an average of 500 cases per 100,000 residents over that time, according to Mississippi Today.
Masks will be required at public gatherings, Indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 20 people.
The Mississippi State Department of Health announced an increase of 1,031 COVID-19 cases on Friday, 12 of them in Lauderdale County.
The state’s total of cases since March 11 reached 34,622, 954 of them in Lauderdale County.
The numbers are based on positive tests reported by labs as of Thursday evening.
Eleven additional deaths were reported statewide for a total of 1,215 since the state began tracking numbers.
Two of the new deaths were in Neshoba County.
Hospitalizations in the state increased to a record 711, with an additional 270 hospitalized with suspected COVID-19.
Active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long term-care facilities dropped to 109. An outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff.
Neshoba County had 17 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and its total increased to 1,039. Newton County had 10 new cases for a total of 367; Clarke County had six new cases for a total of 217; and Kemper had three new case for a total of 183.
