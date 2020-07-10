1,031 more COVID-19 cases in Mississippi; 12 new cases in Lauderdale County

The Mississippi State Department of Health announced an increase of 1,031 COVID-19 cases on Friday, 12 of them in Lauderdale County.
The state’s total of cases since March 11 reached 34,622, 954 of them in Lauderdale County.
The numbers are based on positive tests reported by labs as of Thursday evening.
Eleven additional deaths were reported statewide for a total of 1,215 since the state began tracking numbers. Two of the new deaths were in Neshoba County.
Hospitalizations in the state increased to a record 711, with an additional 270 hospitalized with suspected COVID-19.
Active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long term-care facilities dropped to 109. An outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff.
"Mississippi is in a fight for our lives,” said Gov. Tate Reeves during a press briefing on Thursday.
Reeves said he plans to tighten restrictions in 13 counties with high rates of COVID-19, including Hinds, DeSoto, Harrison, Rankin, Jackson, Washington, Sunflower, Grenada, Madison, Claiborne, Jefferson, Wayne and Quitman counties.
The orders will be similar to restrictions placed on Lauderdale, Neshoba, and other East Mississippi counties in May, Reeves said.
Masks will be required at public gatherings, Indoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 20 people.
Neshoba County had 17 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and its total increased to 1,039. Newton County had 10 new cases for a total of 367; Clarke County had six new cases for a total of 217; and Kemper had three new cases for a total of 183.
