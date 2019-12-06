Capt. Brian S. Horstman, commanding officer at Naval Air Station Meridian issued this statement Friday after a mass shooting at NAS Pensacola:
"The tragic incident at NAS Pensacola this morning reminds us all that we must remain vigilant at all times. Our thoughts and prayers are with our teammates at Naval Air Station Pensacola and the families involved. NAS Meridian security forces, base personnel and community partners routinely train together and are ready to respond to incidents that happen to ensure the safety and security of our people and the base. We stand with our partners at NAS Pensacola and are ready to support them through this difficult situation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.