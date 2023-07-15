From discovering how things grow in space to understanding how crystals form to building a hydraulic arm, students attending NASA Astro Camp this week at the Mississippi State University-Meridian Campus are getting a closer look at science.
Astro Camp is sponsored by MSU-Meridian’s Division of Education and is open to area youngsters in third through eighth grades. This is just the second year for the university’s Meridian campus to offer a summer camp for area students.
“We want the kids hooked on science and technology and engineering and math,” said Dr. Rosalind Operton, assistant clinical professor in MSU-Meridian’s Division of Education, “so it has been a wonderful experience to see our kids excited about learning.”
The five-day camp, which lasted about four and a half hours each day, began on Monday and concluded on Friday.
“We have teachers from the county schools and from Meridian Public Schools who are working here at the camp,” said Lamareshia Johnson, a MSU-Meridian instructor who is a co-director of the camp.
At the beginning of the week, each camper received a box based on their age and skill level that was packed full of experiments and activities, which were created by the company Central Creativity in partnership with NASA, Johnson said.
The boxes allowed the students to explore the mysteries of space and technology whether by taking a spacewalk in virtual reality or building a robot. Depending on their age, the students may have planned a lunar colony, launched rockets, explored the surface of Mars or made astronaut ice cream for a tasty snack.
“Each experiment has different materials and they do about three or four every day,” Johnson said. “So inside this box is about 25 activities to go for the week.”
In addition, the campers were able to hook up virtually with thousands of other students from around the nation doing the same kinds of experiments.
The hands-on activities and experiments allowed the students to build on prior knowledge they have learned in the classroom and gave them a chance to apply that knowledge, Operton said.
“We know that application is strong,” she said. “They get to apply the knowledge, and then they get to take it back home and take it back to their schools.”
The Meridian Public School District, which sponsored some of the participants, provided lunch for the students, as well as transportation for many of the campers. The Phil Hardin Foundation also sponsored some of the students, Operton said.
