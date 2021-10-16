Mr. and Miss EMCC, Scooba campus named

Submitted photo

East Mississippi Community College students Darby Kinney, at right, and Felice (Happy) Shields have been named Mr. and Miss EMCC for our Scooba campus. They were recognized during the college’s recent Homecoming game. Kinney is a graduate of West Lauderdale High School who hails from the community of Martin in Lauderdale County. His parents are Tammy and Keith Kinney. He is studying engineering and plans to attend Mississippi State University. Shields, a native of Chicago, Illinois, is a graduate of North Cobb High School in Kennesaw, Georgia. She is the daughter of Torri Gandy. Shields is majoring in criminal justice at EMCC and plans to attend Mississippi State University.