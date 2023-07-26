During a special-called meeting on Wednesday, the Meridian Public School District Board of Trustees approved a budget for the 2023-2024 school year with projected revenue of more than $101 million and expected expenses of more than $136.5 million.
In addition, the school board approved a resolution requesting ad valorem tax revenues of approximately $24 million, which will be forwarded to city administrators.
The board previously presented the budget in a public hearing on July 17.
School officials do not anticipate a local tax increase to make up the nearly $35 million gap in projected revenues and expenditures because most of that money is coming from the bond issue or federal COVID relief funds, which have already been allocated for projects but not yet spent because the projects are still ongoing.
In other business, Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter said everything is moving along with the district’s elementary realignment and employees and staff are prepared to start back to school next week. Teachers return to school on Aug. 2.
