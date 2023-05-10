Two new assistant superintendents, Dr. Phatasis O’Harroll and Dr. Rosalind Operton, will be joining the Meridian Public School District on July 1 just in time for the new school year.
The MPSD Board of Trustees approved hiring the two new assistant superintendents during a special called meeting April 27.
Current Assistant Superintendent Dr. Charlotte Young will be retiring from the district on June 30.
Young has served as assistant superintendent for the Meridian school district since July 2016. A West Kemper High School graduate, she previously worked for nearly 19 years with the Rankin County School District as an assistant principal, principal and director of student support services and dropout prevention.
“I am so grateful for the contributions that Dr. Young has made to MPSD over the past seven years,” MPSD Superintendent Dr. Amy Carter said in a press release. “I am also extremely excited to welcome both Dr. O’Harroll and Dr. Operton to MPSD. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for MPSD.”
O’Harroll comes to Meridian with more than 28 years of experience in public education, most recently serving as the director of curriculum for the Vicksburg-Warren School District.
Prior to that, she worked in Jackson Public Schools, where she served first as a teacher, then as an instructional specialist and a professional development trainer during her 15 years with the school district.
O’Harroll has also served as an adjunct instructor at Alcorn State University, program coordinator for the Teacher Residency Academy Alliance at Jackson State University, and teacher intern supervisor at Mississippi State University. She is a national board certified teacher and co-facilitates the Southwest World Class Teaching Project at Jackson State University.
She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Science from the University of Southern Mississippi. She also has earned a Master’s Degree in Education from Mississippi College and an Educational Specialist in Educational Leadership degree from Mississippi College. In 2016, she earned her Doctorate in Education from Mississippi College, where her concentration was curriculum and instruction.
O’Harroll said her focus would be on efficiency, excellence and equity and that she is committed to the success of MPSD students. She also believes her background as a National Institute of School Leaders (NISL) facilitator will help strengthen the success of the district’s principals.
Operton, meanwhile, is returning to the Meridian school district after spending the last four years at Mississippi State University-Meridian as an assistant clinical professor of educational leadership for the College of Education.
Prior to that, Operton served in the city school district for 18 years, including a stint as principal of Crestwood Elementary School. She also has previously served as an English teacher, instructional facilitator, vice principal, assistant principal and principal.
She began her career in education with the Hoover City School District, where she taught for seven years. She also has served as an adjunct professor for the University of West Alabama and MSU.
Operton obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from Birmingham Southern College and her Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Mississippi State University. In 2017, she earned her Doctorate in K-12 Administration from MSU.
“My ultimate goal is to work along with the educators in the district to help build a strong community of learners and leaders,” Operton said. “I have spent the last four years at the university level preparing educators to be principals and teacher-leaders, and now I have an opportunity to be able to see theory and practice work hand-in-hand. I am honored to work with Dr. Carter and this team of Wildcats as we grow and encourage all of our stakeholders to be all that they can be.”
