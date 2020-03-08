Morning: 06:00 to 11:59

06:00
Digging for buried treasures
Benjamin Box Jr. and his business partner, Trevor Miller, are no strangers to early mornings and late evenings.
On this day, 6 a.m. comes quickly as they prepare for an estate sale the following week at the home of a local artist. Box pulls items out of the cabinets, organizes and relocates pieces. Miller spends time tagging and pricing items, everything from fine art to everyday pots and pans. We tag and price the items to “give them value,” Box says.
After more than 30 years in this female-dominated business, he maintains, “We have to love what we do. Sometimes, it’s like an archaeological dig.”
“The challenge of today is recognizing the worth of a particular item.” Box says, “Trevor reminds me that flat screened televisions are not what they used to be, and I help him to understand that a lovely framed Oriental print may be just what an antique hunter is looking for.”
The dishwasher hums as the two display and market the treasures of this well-loved home. With the help of Vicky Hayes, Box and Miller turn cozy rooms packed full of art, furniture, clothes, books and travel souvenirs into show rooms for next weekend’s sale.
They sip their coffee and recall the pot-bellied pig that sometimes visits them at this location. Box laughs at the memory. “I left the front door open the other day and looked up to find the neighbor’s huge pig staring at me. ... I guess he wanted a preview.”
The hustle and bustle of the estate sale preparation is just a hint of things to come on auction weekend.
“We won’t stop until the house is empty," Box says. "It’s our duty to leave the house clean and tidy, ready for the next phase of whatever the owners may choose to do."
Each will probably spend 30-40 hours to get ready for a sale and almost as much time to close it out.
“We are glad to have this extra day in the Leap Year," Box says. "In the estate sale business, every minute counts.”
–Laura Hyche
06:20
06:42
07:11
Mornings sizzle for diner cook
Heather Creighton is a blur of constant motion, tending to the bacon crackling on the grill, then stirring up a serving of grits.
She shifts her focus to a bowl of eggs, briskly beating the yolks for one of her 11 customers.
Creighton has spent more than a decade working at the Kewanee 1 Stop near the Mississippi-Alabama state line, the last two years in the kitchen.
The restaurant has been open more than an hour and the Saturday morning breakfast crowd will only get bigger as the day goes on.
By 7:18, Creighton has already completed the order for David Hatcher – scrambled eggs with cheese and sausage.
Hatcher, of Cuba, Alabama, comes for breakfast six times a week with a group of friends, all retired.
“The food’s good. All meals. They don’t have a bad meal,” he says.
The staff knows their orders by heart.
“We’re a tight-knit little family around here,” Creighton says.
Sometimes when she takes a vacation, the regulars will call her to ask where she is.
One customer has even become part of her annual family reunion.
If she had an extra day to do whatever she wanted, Creighton says she’d probably take her three sons somewhere fun.
Hatcher shouts out that the sausage was “just right” before he leaves.
By the end of the hour, Creighton has 10 tickets lined up as she assembles a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich and keeps an eye on the bread in the toaster.
“It is definitely not your typical restaurant job,” she says. “It is at a fast pace. Sometimes it is hard to keep up.”
The restaurant may go through 15 pounds of bacon and close to 40 pots of coffee by the end of the day.
One plate goes out loaded with hashbrowns, buttered toast, bacon, sausage and scrambled eggs.
“If you leave here hungry, it is not our fault,” Creighton says with a grin. “We’re a firm believer of healthy portions.”
–Erin Kelly
08:00
Game doesn't start without prep
Jason Smith arrives at the ballfield before anyone else, and a good four hours before the first pitch.
Before continuing his duties as head baseball coach at West Lauderdale later that day, Smith serves as head groundskeeper at Jerry Boatner field, preparing the entire facilities for a Knights' doubleheader.
Smith makes sure everything is unlocked and clean around the stands, and prepares the concessions stand. On the field, he does everything from cut the grass to weeding, to dragging the infield dirt. On this day, Smith is tasked with putting up new sponsorship signs around the inside of the outfield fence.
He’ll be joined by his assistant coaches who will continue to do whatever is needed to have the field in tiptop shape.
“There’s a lot of tradition here at West Lauderdale,” Smith says. “Coach Boatner did a tremendous job with the help of the community and all the support over the past 50 years of making this a unique atmosphere with the great facilities. so want to continue that and make it a point of pride for this community and for the baseball program.
With an extra 24 hours to spare without Saturday baseball responsibilities, Smith says "the No. 1 thing" he would go to his son’s soccer game, as he hasn’t been to one yet and they are always on Saturdays.
–Matt Case
09:09
Caring for cows since boyhood
Under a cloudless sky, Jeff Davis rhythmically slaps a bucket to get their attention.
“Hey, girls! Hey!”
It’s time for breakfast at Topton Farms.
“This is kind of like candy to them,” he says, referring to the mix of oats and corn and other pellets that goes into the trough.
Davis, who owns 1,100 acres with his father in a community north of Marion, is a cattle, hay and timber farmer with around 70 cows, bulls, yearlings and new calves.
With the first group fed, he heads to another pasture to put out hay with his son Lane, using a tractor to place a metal ring around it with the ease of someone who has done this all his life.
As a kid, he used to build fences and pastures with toy blocks.
“I think my second word after ‘Mama’ was ‘cow.' I used to stand at the front window and just look at them … when I was just barely tall enough to see over the window and I’ve just always liked being around them.”
It’s time to feed 21 yearling calves – a mix of males and females, most of whom were born last spring.
“I was going to sell them in the next couple weeks,” Davis says. “Coronavirus has hit and it is wreaking havoc on the cattle market because no one knows the certainty of the future and what’s going to happen in trade.”
On top of that, he’s low on hay because last year was too dry and the grass ran out in the fall.
Then, heavy rains caused erosion problems.
“When you’re dealing with nature … you’re always battling something,” Davis says.
At 9:45, he checks on another pasture of cows and gives a pat to a “good-natured” bull, weighing more than 1,500 pounds.
Davis drives by a cow who just had a calf the day before and determines she’ll need to see a vet to treat some complications from the birth.
Despite the amount of work, this is a part-time job for Davis, who also teaches at Clarkdale High School.
If given an extra day off, he’d probably just relax on the farm, hunt for squirrels or go four-wheeling.
“It’s just a good peaceful life,” Davis says. “There’s work to do and then there’s the sense of pride of just looking at it and just thinking … this belongs to us.”
– Erin Kelly
10:00
Happiness blooms from flowers
When florist Michelle Addy arrives at The Added Touch in Decatur, she knows it is going to be a busy day.
On this morning, she will spend most of her time sorting flowers for arrangements, inflating balloons and making baskets for a pageant at a local school – all to be delivered by noon.
A variety of roses, gerbera daisies, calla lilies, along with other fragrant flowers line the shelves of the cooler.
At 10:20 a.m., a customer comes in to purchase a bouquet for his granddaughter, who is appearing in a play tonight. That bouquet will make someone happy and that’s what Addy likes about her job.
“Delivering flowers to people is such a joy because I like to see the smile on their face when they receive them,” Addy says. “Flowers are beautiful, and something people aren’t expecting – it’s just so cool.”
Addy says she learns something new every day.
“We do fresh stands, silk strands, silk baskets, and fresh cut arrangements,” Addy says. “My boss, David Traywick, is a very good teacher, and the kind of boss you want to work for. His work is beautiful and authentic to him.”
If she had an extra 24 hours, she would go to the beach, or to her own quiet place.
“Where we live we have a creek that runs by our house that has sandbars. I like to get on the four wheeler and ride down to the creek and just sit there and listen to the water – that’s my quiet place, because I will never get out of Newton County," she says with a chuckle.
–Cheryl Owens
10:15
11:22
Finding therapy in horses
About 16 miles west of Meridian, in Chunky, lies 30 acres of sprawling hills and pasture, home to Coyote Hills Youth Ranch. The horses involved in the Youth Ranch are rescue horses that are part of the non-profit organization of Coyote Hills Equine Rescue and Therapeutic Riding, Inc.
Sherri Savoie, 67, has been volunteering at the ranch for almost four years and says she started because she was looking for a worthy cause to help that could also offer her some escape when she needed it most.
Finding herself taking care of her terminally ill husband for almost four years before his passing, Savoie knew she had to stay busy, so the ranch became her safe haven.
“After my husband died, I found myself coming here to help with the depression and grief I was going through,” Savoie says.
“I started for the peace and tranquility of bonding with the horses. I can come out here and there is only nature and the horses, fresh air and sunshine, and you forget there’s a whole other busy world out there.”
On a typical day, there are many chores, from feeding and watering the horses, brushing them, exercising them, cleaning out their stalls and many other tasks to keep the horses safe and healthy.
Savoie, who also holds a part-time job, says if she had just one day to call her own, “I would go do yoga, sitting in the sun and just being.”
–Carol Owens