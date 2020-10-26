Meridian police are investigating a Friday evening shooting death .
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler said a 25-year old male was shot and killed on 16th Avenue and 22nd Street.
Cobler said the body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. The name of the victim was not released.
Police are expected to release more details about the shooting during a news conference this afternoon.
Please check back for updates.
