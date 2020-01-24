An 18-0 run in the first quarter said it all Friday night.
The Meridian girls basketball team led Petal 26-9 after the opening period and continued to dominate the Lady Panthers for the next 24 minutes as the Lady Wildcats cruised to a 76-23 win in Region 5-6A competition for their ninth-straight victory.
They’ve won by an average of 29.7 points during the stretch.
“We’re able to give a lot more kids some experience, some kids that we may need down the road,” Meridian head coach Deneshia Faulkner said. “They’re doing a really good job. They’re going to help us in the long run.”
Arianna Patton and Ti’Ian Boler both scored a game-high 14 points for Meridian (22-1, 4-0). Debreasha Powe had 12 points and six steals, Tyana Clark added 11 points and Tymesha Reed chipped in eight points with six assists and four steals.
Faulkner rotated her starting group on and off the floor throughout the contest. Back-to-back steals and fastbreak buckets by Syria Walker put the Lady Wildcats up 30-10 early in the second quarter. Powe also made three shots from beyond the arc in the period as Meridian led 45-18 at halftime.
Patton started the third quarter with 10 points in a row, including two 3-pointers, to build a 36-point advantage for her squad. Boler scored eight of her points in the second half as Meridian shut out Petal (5-15, 1-4) in the final frame with a running clock and outscored the Lady Panthers 31-5 in the final two periods.
Twelve different players registered a basket for the 13-member Lady Wildcats, who ended with 20 steals. They also pick up the season sweep of Petal, having won 47-12 in their previous meeting Jan. 7.
“They know that they can be an asset to the team,” Faulkner said of her bench players. “I think they’ve bought into that, and a lot of those kids that aren’t going to score a lot, they can come and make a stop at the defensive end.”
Mackenzie Thomas led Petal with nine points and grabbed five rebounds, and Latoyia Clark added seven points and nine boards.
Meridian travels to George County (1-14, 0-4) Monday. The Lady Wildcats won their first matchup 65-22 Jan. 17.
