Mason promoted at Citizens National Bank

Gordon Mason was recently promoted to the position of chief accounting officer at Citizens National Bank, according to a news release from the bank.
Mason, a 1997 graduate of Meridian High School, received his Bachelor of Accountancy degree in 2001 from the University of Mississippi. He received his Master of Accountancy degree a year later. While at Ole Miss, he was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity.
With more than 20 years of experience, Mason originally joined Citizens National Bank in 2012 as assistant treasurer. Prior to joining the bank, he held positions as a senior accountant with Charter Bank in West Point, Georgia, as well as Colonial Bank in Montgomery, Alabama, which was acquired by Branch Banking and Trust during his employment there. His earliest accounting experience was as an auditor with Grantham Poole in Jackson and with Kassouf & Company in Birmingham, Alabama, as a tax accountant.
Mason has served as CNB’s controller since 2015.
