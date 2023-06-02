The Meridian Star
Marriages
The Lauderdale County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office issued the following marriage licenses last week.
• Amari Sederous Horton, 26, and Aliayah Delano Gamble, 26.
• Darrick Cardell Adams, 53, and Bridgette Nicole Hall, 41.
• Taylor Blair Welk, 29, Hannah Lauren Cooper, 33.
• Michael Joseph Loper, 21, and Amber Michelle Auld, 21.
• Robert Cooper Huff, 39, and Rachel Ann More, 39.
• Kelvin Dwayne Tice, 40, and Justin Terrell Duncan, 24.
• Sequin Lavonte Clemons, 31, and Kenyatta Denise Williams, 35.
• Dalton Esley McHenry, 26, and Lauren Ann Graham, 23.
• Don Lamar Waldron, 83, and Betty Diane Pitre (Beard), 62.
• Nicholas Sharp House, 25, and Breanna Nichole Dean, 25.
• Christopher Shea Swearingen, 43, and Crystal Gayle Smith (Hester), 39.
• Colby Taylor Evans, 21, and Lawson Alysse Freeman, 22.
Marriage applications may be picked up by anyone, faxed or e-mailed and returned to the circuit clerks office in advance. Both parties will need to be present to sign all final paperwork with the proper identification before the marriage license can be issued.
Parental consent is needed if under the age of 21. Licenses issued in Mississippi can only be used in Mississippi. If you have any questions, call the circuit clerks office at 601-482-9731.
Divorces
The Lauderdale County Chancery Court Clerk’s Office recorded the following divorces last week.
• Elizabeth Marquita Shannon Jasper and Emmanuel Tyrone Jasper.
• Anthony J. Jenkins and Mamie R. Jenkins.
• Sean Patrick Webb McCullouch and Gina Marie McCullouch.
• Jodi M. Dowdy and Elizabeth A. Dowdy.
• Sakita Rachelle Nelson and Michael Bryant.
• Michael Fraylon and Mary Fraylon.
