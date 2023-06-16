Marriages
The Lauderdale County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office issued the following marriage licenses last week.
• Branson Rhett Acton, 24, and Madison Leigh Ousley, 24.
• Gage Tyler Moore, 19, and Emily Brianne Burkhalter, 24.
• Jace Allen Carter, 29, and Fatima Guadalupe Pimentel, 30.
• Jennifer Chevalier, 30, and Starr Keriona Jones, 23.
Marriage applications may be picked up by anyone, faxed or e-mailed and returned to the circuit clerks office in advance. Both parties will need to be present to sign all final paperwork with the proper identification before the marriage license can be issued.
Parental consent is needed if under the age of 21. Licenses issued in Mississippi can only be used in Mississippi. If you have any questions, call the circuit clerks office at 601-482-9731.
Divorces
The Lauderdale County Chancery Court Clerk’s Office recorded the following divorces last week.
• Labrisha Truelove and Montavis Truelove.
• Joshua G. Walters and Robin C. Walters.
• Tanya Sheree Foster Harris and Samuel Dwan Harris.
• Chastidi Hayes and Frederick Hayes.
• Roy Mattox Bomar and Valerie Lynn McCrory.
• Lisa Gayle Easterwood and Timothy J. Easterwood.
• Krystal Lynn Lundy and Samantha Gayle Johnson.
• Garrett Evans and Lauryn Evans.
• Phillip Dowda and Kamala Dickson Dowda.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.