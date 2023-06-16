Meridian, MS (39302)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.