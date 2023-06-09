Marriages
The Lauderdale County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office issued the following marriage licenses last week.
• Erik De’Marcus Griffin, 25, and Cherlandra Lashay Chandler, 22.
• Travel Rumon Taylor, 50, and Terrie Danielle Cox, 44.
• Hayden Ballard Davis, 25, and Holly Alexis Brand, 23.
Marriage applications may be picked up by anyone, faxed or e-mailed and returned to the circuit clerks office in advance. Both parties will need to be present to sign all final paperwork with the proper identification before the marriage license can be issued.
Parental consent is needed if under the age of 21. Licenses issued in Mississippi can only be used in Mississippi. If you have any questions, call the circuit clerks office at 601-482-9731.
Divorces
The Lauderdale County Chancery Court Clerk’s Office recorded the following divorces last week.
• Zandreya Latrice Fowler and Lakeith Javo Jones.
• Heather Burkes and Jason Burkes.
• Simone M. Seals Jones and Ra’Christopher Latrelle Jones.
• David Lamont Windham and Francesca M. Hussey Windham.
• Randy Womack and Judy Womack.
• Jason Harrison and Tonya Spivey.
• Anita Reese and Leslie Reese.
• Theron D. Boutwell and Stacy N. Boutwell.
